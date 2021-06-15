Sneak Peek

Look inside Figma files of top designers for FREE
“This is such an amazing idea! Very excited for this”
“It's EPIC! This level of access is so rare in design!! Check it out”
“Wow, here's a cool set of tutorials for designers”
“Yessss, such a good idea! Can't wait to watch season 1. I'm always asking folks about their process and the details of their work. This helps me learn, try new things, and frankly, feel better about common challenges!”
“I know the value of seeing real-world design files as Dream files and tutorials often lack the complexities and constraints that come with actual real projects”
“I highly recommend both senior and junior designers to explore this resource. It provides valuable insights into how other designers work and develop their ideas. Those videos showcase the effort and thought that often goes unnoticed in our industry.”
A beehiiv newsletter
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use